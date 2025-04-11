user
WWE: Five Things Triple H Banned After Taking Over the Company

WWE: Ever since Triple H took creative control of WWE, several long-standing rules and backstage policies have changed. Here are five key things The Game banned after taking charge.

Published: Apr 11, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

WWE: When Triple H officially took over the creative reins of WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure in 2022, fans noticed a shift. Gone were the scripts and the overproduced segments. He brought logic-based storytelling, longer matches, and a more wrestling-first presentation.

But perhaps the most overlooked part of his regime? The things he outright banned. Let’s take a look at five things Triple H banned after stepping into power and how those decisions affected the WWE product.

1. Overuse of Scripted Promos

Under Vince McMahon, nearly every word spoken on WWE TV was tightly scripted and sometimes even rewritten hours before the show. Triple H eased that. While bullet points and direction are still given, superstars now have more freedom to speak in their own voice.

This led to more authentic and natural promos. Look no further than LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, or even Tiffany Stratton’s recent feud with Charlotte Flair. Wrestlers now talk like people, and not actors reading from hard scripts.

2. Banning of Certain Vince-Made Words

Terms like ‘wrestler,’ ‘wrestling,’ and even ‘hospital’ were once banned on WWE programming. Performers were ‘superstars,’ and injuries sent them to a ‘local medical facility.’ These restrictions have quietly faded. ‘Wrestling’ is no longer taboo. Commentary has relaxed and it feels more like pro wrestling again.

3. Axing the 24/7 Title Circus

Once a comedy-filled segment on Raw, the 24/7 Championship became irrelevant by late 2022. Triple H pulled the plug. It was because the title had lazy booking. While it provided fun backstage promos in its early days, it quickly went into a repetitive cycle.

Focus shifted to legitimate midcard titles like the Intercontinental and United States Championships. The popularity and their prestige was restored, especially under the reigns of Gunther and Austin Theory.

4. No Constant Camera Cuts and Awkward Angles

One of Vince McMahon’s right-hand men, Kevin Dunn was unpopular for his poor production style that involved frequent camera cuts, unnecessary zooms, and odd angles. While Dunn hasn’t been completely sidelined, many production aspects have been changed. Matches are now shot with more stability and clarity, letting wrestling tell the story. Viewers are also experiencing smoother action.

5. Over Reliance on Legends and Part-Timers

From Goldberg title runs to Shane McMahon surprise spots, WWE under Vince often turned to part-time stars for main events. While names like John Cena and The Rock still make special appearances, they no longer take over the full-time talent. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and others are the brand face now.

