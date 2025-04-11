First images of US Marshals handing over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California emerge; SEE pics

Read Full Article

US Marshals in the Central District of California on Tuesday transferred custody of Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani national and Canadian citizen, and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plotter, to representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Fresh images of US Marshals in California transferring the custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to the NIA team and representatives from the MEA have surfaced. The visuals show the 64-year-old Rana, in chains, being escorted by US Marshals in what seems like an Army airbase.

Tahawwur Rana arrived in Delhi on Thursday following his extradition from the US. He was arrested by the NIA upon his arrival and was sent to the agency's custody for 18 days by a special court. Visuals from the Palam airport showed Rana, with white hair and a flowing beard, dressed in brown overalls.

Rana is now in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the investigative agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured, stated NIA.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

What NIA said on Rana's extradition

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said.

