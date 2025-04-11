user
Disqualified from Olympics, Vinesh Phogat picks Rs 4 crore cash prize over Govt job

Wrestler-turned-MLA Vinesh Phogat opts for Rs 4 crore cash award after Haryana government offers her Olympic silver medallist-equivalent benefits.

Published: Apr 11, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has chosen a cash prize of Rs 4 crore under the Haryana government’s sports policy after being offered benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medallist. The 30-year-old Congress MLA from Julana in Jind district was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50kg category.

Three Options Offered Under Sports Policy

Under its sports policy, the Haryana government had extended three benefit options to Phogat — a Rs 4 crore cash prize, a Group 'A' government job under the Outstanding Sportsperson (OSP) category, or a residential plot from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Phogat submitted a letter to the state sports department on Tuesday confirming her choice of the cash reward.

Acknowledgement of Past Promises

The move follows a promise made by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the state Assembly’s Budget Session in March, where Phogat raised the issue of recognition and respect.

“The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medallist. This promise has still not been fulfilled,” Phogat had said in the Assembly.

She further added, “It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award.”

CM Saini Calls Phogat "Haryana's Pride"

Last month, CM Saini announced that the Haryana Cabinet had decided to honour Phogat in line with an Olympic silver medallist, acknowledging her contribution and prominence in the sport.

Saini stated that Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics was due to a procedural decision and added that the state would not allow her honour to be diminished.

Calling her “Haryana’s pride”, the chief minister reaffirmed his support in a tweet, emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling the state’s promise.

From Wrestler to MLA

Vinesh Phogat, a three-time Olympian and vocal leader in the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, successfully contested the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024. Running on a Congress ticket, she won from the Julana constituency and has since been active in legislative proceedings.

Her decision to accept the cash prize concludes a public dialogue on recognition and honour for athletes whose Olympic journeys faced administrative hurdles.

