Top 6 profitable stocks to watch today as markets signal strength on Friday

Investors are now watching to see how the market will perform on Friday. The market was closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti. However, experts believe the market may start strong today. You can invest in these 6 stocks for substantial gains.

article_image1
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

The country's stock market opened on Friday after being closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti. Amid the tariff war, Sensex and Nifty fell by 0.51 percent and 0.61 percent respectively on Wednesday. Trump has opened the way for discussions by suspending tariffs for 90 days.

article_image2

Investors are now watching to see how the market will perform on Friday. On Friday, GIFT Nifty is up 467 points or 2.08 percent at 22,954 points.


article_image3

In this situation, let's take a look at which companies' stocks can be invested in during the last trading session of the week.

article_image4

Max Healthcare Institute: Stock price is Rs 1,117. Target price is Rs 1,200. Stop loss is Rs 1,080. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited: Stock price is Rs 379. Target price is Rs 405. Stop loss is Rs 365.

article_image5

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Stock price is Rs 4,140. Target price is Rs 4,250. Stop loss is Rs 4,080. DLF: Stock price is Rs 612. Target price is Rs 640. Stop loss is Rs 590.

article_image6

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals: Stock price is Rs 1,158. Target price is Rs 1,240. Stop loss is Rs 1,118.

SMPA Infra: Stock price is Rs 205. Target price is Rs 220. Stop loss is Rs 198.

