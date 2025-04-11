L2 Empuraan Controversy: Actor Abhimanyu Singh OPENS up on Mohanlal starrer movie

Read Full Gallery

Actor Abhimanyu Singh discussed the controversy surrounding the Mohanlal-starring film 'Empuraan' in an interview. Let's take a look at what he said

Abhimanyu Singh About Empuraan Movie Controversy : 'Empuraan' is a film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. It is the second part of the 2019 film 'Lucifer'. The film stars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sooraj, Kishore, and a huge cast. The film was released in theaters on March 27 for the Ramadan holiday. 'Empuraan' has been breaking box office records since its release and has become the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry.

Empuraan

Opposition to Empuraan Despite its success, 'Empuraan' also faced controversy. In particular, strong opposition arose due to the inclusion of various controversial scenes, including the Gujarat riots. Following this, 24 scenes were cut from 'Empuraan', and about 3 minutes of footage was removed before it was re-released. Notably, Abhimanyu Singh, who played the villain, was initially named Babu Bajrangi in the film.

Abhimanyu Singh

Interview with Abhimanyu Singh, villain of 'Empuraan' Following strong opposition to naming the villain after someone involved in the Gujarat riots, the name was changed to Baldev. In this context, Abhimanyu Singh, who played the villain in 'Empuraan', gave an interview about the controversy surrounding the film. In it, he stated: "Cinema should be seen as cinema. An actor's duty is to do what is necessary for the film. We act in the moment and don't think about the consequences. I only recently learned about the issues with 'Empuraan'. Our intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. We don't want that to happen," he said.

Empuraan Controversy

Why so much violence in 'Empuraan'? Regarding the excessive use of bad language by the character played by Abhimanyu Singh in the film, he said, "That's the director's vision. It's his decision how much violence he wants to show. The director and writer decide how a scene should come out. Actors' job is to listen to what they say and act accordingly. That's what I did," said Abhimanyu Singh. ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer mints Rs. 101 crore; Check

