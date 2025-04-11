user
user icon

L2 Empuraan Controversy: Actor Abhimanyu Singh OPENS up on Mohanlal starrer movie

Actor Abhimanyu Singh discussed the controversy surrounding the Mohanlal-starring film 'Empuraan' in an interview. Let's take a look at what he said

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Abhimanyu Singh About Empuraan Movie Controversy : 'Empuraan' is a film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. It is the second part of the 2019 film 'Lucifer'. The film stars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sooraj, Kishore, and a huge cast. The film was released in theaters on March 27 for the Ramadan holiday. 'Empuraan' has been breaking box office records since its release and has become the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry.

article_image2

Empuraan

Opposition to Empuraan

Despite its success, 'Empuraan' also faced controversy. In particular, strong opposition arose due to the inclusion of various controversial scenes, including the Gujarat riots. Following this, 24 scenes were cut from 'Empuraan', and about 3 minutes of footage was removed before it was re-released. Notably, Abhimanyu Singh, who played the villain, was initially named Babu Bajrangi in the film.


article_image3

Abhimanyu Singh

Interview with Abhimanyu Singh, villain of 'Empuraan'

Following strong opposition to naming the villain after someone involved in the Gujarat riots, the name was changed to Baldev. In this context, Abhimanyu Singh, who played the villain in 'Empuraan', gave an interview about the controversy surrounding the film. In it, he stated: "Cinema should be seen as cinema. An actor's duty is to do what is necessary for the film. We act in the moment and don't think about the consequences. I only recently learned about the issues with 'Empuraan'. Our intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. We don't want that to happen," he said.

article_image4

Empuraan Controversy

Why so much violence in 'Empuraan'?

Regarding the excessive use of bad language by the character played by Abhimanyu Singh in the film, he said, "That's the director's vision. It's his decision how much violence he wants to show. The director and writer decide how a scene should come out. Actors' job is to listen to what they say and act accordingly. That's what I did," said Abhimanyu Singh.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer mints Rs. 101 crore; Check

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: Five Things Triple H Banned After Taking Over the Company

WWE: Five Things Triple H Banned After Taking Over the Company

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making MEG

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making

Michelle Obama OPENS up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama; Read on ATG

Michelle Obama OPENS up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama; Read on

How Andaz Apna Apna went from box office flop to comedy gold snt

How Andaz Apna Apna went from box office flop to comedy gold

Phule Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi starrer movie POSTPONED amid controvery; Check here ATG

'Phule': Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi starrer movie POSTPONED amid controvery; Check here

Recent Stories

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH snt

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH

DeepSeek fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge AJR

DeepSeek's fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally sri

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally

Recent Videos

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Video Icon
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Video Icon
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

Video Icon
Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon