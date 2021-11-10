  • Facebook
    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount

    Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's movie Sooryavanshi is minting money at the box office across the country. It has received a whopping amount from its OTT deal. Check it out here.

    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's movie Sooryavanshi is minting money at the box office across the nation. Money is also coming from other sources of income. It is being reported that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's movie has received  Rs. 65-70 crore from its OTT deal with Netflix. If we also take the  Rs. 100 crore nett+, the film has already raked at the domestic box office. If we also go with the movie overseas and satellite rights, the movie has got  Rs. 200-210 crore business. 

    If we also take away about Rs. 50-60 crore nett for the theatre owners, the movie has accumulated  Rs. 160-170 crore in its coffers. It needs another  Rs. 30-40 crore to be declared a hit at the box office. As per reports, the movie will star on Netflix, and as per the deal from 5th December, the film will be available on Netflix. However, many single screen and multiplex owners are not happy with the same as they feel that windows need to be larger.

    The film also had a good show on the fifth day. It is also getting a good response from fans. The movie has crossed the 100 crore mark, and it has created the first century for Hindi cinema post the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in January 2020. 

    On Tuesday, the movie collected Rs 102.81 crore. On Sunday, it had made a figure of Rs 27.50 crore. Taran Adarsh a film trade analyst had taken to his Twitter to write, "Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr total in Week 1 Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr." As per reports, Box Office Day 1 collection was- 39.50 cr, Day 2 - 37.26 cr, Day 3 - 39.92 cr. 
     

