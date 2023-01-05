Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna

    After a long time, ardent film lovers are feeling excited now. After the Telugu blockbuster Akhanda became a hit in 2021, the makers are ready to release the film in Hindi. Ending the fans' anticipation, the makers have released the Hindi trailer of the film.

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    If there's one thing that audiences love watching nowadays more than Bollywood, it is undoubtedly the South films in theatres since it ticks all their boxes. We saw how Nandamuri Balakrishna's biggest comeback film in the Telugu industry, Akhanda became a huge roaring success in Tollywood in 2021. Now the makers have ended the fans' anticipation and released the full trailer of Akhanda in Hindi. The movie will be released in theatres by January 20, 2023.

    For those unaware, Akhanda is Nandamuri Balakrishna's comeback film in the South industry after a long gap of three years. Akhanda marks the third successful collaboration between the South industry superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. Previously, the 'Legend' star has acted in 'NTR Kathanayakudu' and 'NTR Mahanayakudu' (2019). Both these films were shot in two parts by noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. Akhanda is the actor's third film with the filmmaker. The film was a big superhit at the box office in 2021.

    ALSO READ: 'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

    Talking about the trailer, we can see that the trailer starts with a powerful entry of Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora / Murali Krishna (Nandamuri Balakrishna) in a white costume. A villain tries to provoke him and says, "Hum kaun hai yeh jaane bina kuch bhi mat bol." On this Akhanda says, "Tu kya Nizam sagar dam hai ya Mumbai ka seal-link hai ke teri taakat ko naapu. Kuay ka mendhak hai tu." Then we see glimpses of several villains trying to kill Murali Krishna, but when all hope is lost. Murali makes his smashing comeback as Akhanda, considered an avatar of Lord Shiva. He arrives to end all the evil and villainuous people with his weapon being a Trishul. Akhanda says, "Taklif ke saamne aap log jhhuk jaate hain. Hum uss taklif ko jad se kaat dete hain. Both are not the same."

    The trailer overall gives glimpses of power-packed action sequences with brilliant performances and a compelling storyline. It has made, all the audiences and fans piqued enough to know more about the film but still kept the mystery intact.

    Some of the finest film performances by Nandamuri Balakrishna include Sahasame Jeevitham, Janani Janmabhoomi,  Mangammagari Manavadu, Apoorva Sahodarulu, Muvva Gopaludu, Muddula Mavayya, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Lorry Driver, Aditya 369, Rowdy Inspector, Bangaru Bullodu, Bhairava Dweepam, Peddannayya (1997), Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Chennakesava Reddy, Simha, Legend, and Akhanda (2021).

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Trailer

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
