    Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Recently, the global star Shah Rukh Khan had an interactive #AskSRK session with his fans on Instagram. While the star was interacting with his fans, a fan asked him that nowadays, Hrithik Roshan is flaunting his abs, what is his response to same. On this, the Baadshah of Bollywood replied, Duggu is his inspiration for having a toned body in Pathaan. This response proves that SRK is a mix of wit and sweetness.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years now. 

    The first one in this intriguing palette of much-awaited films in 2023 is the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, which also stars bollywood queen Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. So far, the excitement level is at an all-time high. Two songs from the Pathaan movie, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, have been revealed by the makers. These songs have got loads of love and accolades from fans and audiences.

    One important thing worth noting is that Shah Rukh Khan is flaunting his chiseled body and toned abs in both these songs. This kind of sculpted body at the age of 57, gives fitness goals to fans globally, not just in India. Before the release of Pathaan, the Raees actor started an Ask SRK session on his Twitter in which one of the fans compared War actor Hrithik Roshan's recently shared picture of his abs to that of Shah Rukh. We all know how humorous SRK is and we cannot help but highlight his reply to the fan on this question.

    A fan asked him a question which read, "Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu Ek reply de do use #AskSRK."

    Shah Rukh's heartwarming and witty reply to the fan read, "Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!!."

    Besides, even Alia Bhatt interacted with SRK in the session. She praised the global superstar and said, "More like sweet and respected. But from 25th Jan, I will switch to calling you Pathaan. See, I am so creative na."

    The Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's sweetest response to Alia Bhatt's tweet read, "Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!."

    Three big films of SRK are coming out this year. It includes Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has South filmmaker Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
