'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

Ashneer Grover has gone all out and about in interviews after skipping to appear in Shark Tank India Season 2. Ashneer has called himself the dominator of season 1. In a recent media event, Ashneer Grover recalled getting offered Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for an ad that Ashneer ended up, rejecting for a different deal.

Shedding some backlight on an intriguing story, Ashneer revealed that he was in touch with some brokers for an IPL deal where he suggested that each inch of the players jersey's, have got filled with ads. He will prefer the backside of players to place his brand. When Ashneer Grover's idea got rejected, then the brokers suggested a better idea to get Virat Kohli onboard.

Ashneer Grover has come to fame and recognition with his memorable stint as the judge in Shark Tank India season 1. Ashneer in his quote on the Vaghera Vaghera podcast, said, "Maine bola chalo, Virat Kohli ko le lete hain, aur usne ek amount boli. Abhi bolunga nahi, Virat Kohli bura maan jayega. Phir bola ke Anushka ko bhi saath mein le lo. Maine bola maine kaunse Mayavar ke lehenge pehnane hain aur sherwani bechni hai, woh Manyavar waalon ne kar liya hai."

He also added, "Maine bola koi aur player bata, woh bolta hai ke uske baad kisi ki aukaat hi nahi hai. Maine kaha ek kaam kar, jitne ka tu mujhe Kohli bech raha tha na, usko divide by two kar, aur iss number pe mujhe baaki 11 player laa de. Aur maine wohi deal kari phir, 11 player liye, Kohli divided by two ke number pe."

Recalling the incident where he confronted Virat Kohli, Ashneer added, "Mere paas ek bhi player ke saath photo nahi hai, main shoot pe nahi gaya. Ek hi photo hai, Kohli ke saath baat karte hue recently. Aur jo Kohli ke saath baat kar raha tha na, main usse yehi kissa suna raha tha, ke kaise aapko bechne aaye they, aur maine baake 11 player le liye aapko nahi liya. Kohli bola, It’s very good business."