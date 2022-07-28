After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

Actor Sanjay Dutt has reacted to the failure of Shamshera at the box office. His post comes in a day after the film’s director Karan Malhotra’s post.

A day after filmmaker Karan Malhotra took to social media to talk about the ‘hate and rage’ that Shamshera has been receiving for its failure, it is now actor Sanjay Dutt who has shared a post similar to Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, nearly a week after Shamshera’s theatrical release, Sanjay Dutt penned an emotional post addressing the film’s failure and the hatred that it has been receiving for the past six days. Dutt’s caption was in tune with Karan Malhotra’s ‘Shamshera Is Mine’ post, as ‘Shuddha Singh’ wrote “Shamshera Is Ours” in the caption while standing tall with the captain of the ship.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vanni Kapoor, Shamshera was one of the most awaited films of the year 2022. However, contrary to the expectations and the buzz created around the film before its release, the movie has tanked miserably at the box office. Within six days of its release, the film has managed to collect a little less than Rs 40 crore, whereas it was made on a humongous budget of Rs 150 crore.

Looking at Shamshera’s performance at the box office, the film has received mean comments and reviews from the audience on social media. This first led the film’s director, Karan Malhotra to defend Shamshera. And now, it is Sanjay Dutt who did the same.

In his post, Sanjay Dutt wrote: “It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

Sanjay Dutt also admired director Karan Malhotra as a filmmaker and as a person in his post. Calling him one of the best directors that he has worked with in his career spanning four decades, Dutt, who previously worked with Malhotra in the 2021 film ‘Agneepath’, wrote: "Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always."

Shamshera marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the silver screen after a four-year-long gap. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, ‘Sanju’. The film earned more than Rs 330 crore at the box office. Kapoor, for the first time, has played a double role in Shamshera.