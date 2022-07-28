Box Office Report: Will Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona dethrone 'Shamshera', 'Malayankunju' and 'Thank You'?

Per the Wednesday box office report, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera continues to crawl with its collection while Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ too saw a dip in earnings. All eyes are now set on Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona which hit the theatres on Thursday.

Shamshera’s director Karan Malhotra put out a post on social media on Wednesday, addressing the film’s failure at the box office. In his post, he wrote about how he could not handle the “hate and rage” that the film received for its failure. However, he went on to add that he stands still with his movie and the entire team Shamshera for all the hard work and efforts that have been put into its making. Meanwhile, the film’s collection on Wednesday could not earn much. At the same time, the collections of Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju were also wrapped up in lakhs on the sixth day of their release. Take a look at how the films performed on Wednesday.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera has not been able to click with the audience. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, The film has tanked at the box office, as it struggles to earn even Rs 50 crore. The film has become the fourth consecutive flop for Yash Raj Films; so much so that several shows were also cancelled due to a lack of audience. On Wednesday, the film managed to collect not more than Rs 2.30 crores at the box office, taking the total collection to Rs 39.75 crore. ALSO READ: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who will score big at box office?

Thank you: Naga Chaitanya-starrer film Thank You is also proving to be a failure at the box office. The film, which went well on an opening day, is now crawling at the box office. According to media reports, 'Thank You' seems to be included in the biggest flop of 2022 in Tollywood so far. Talking about the collection of this film, so far the total collection of this film has reached Rs 8.95 crore. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

Malayankunju: A survival drama starring Fahad Faasil, Malayankunju is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran. Despite getting positive reviews, there has been a constant decline in the earnings of the film at the box office. On Wednesday, the total business of the film reached Rs 6.85 crore.

