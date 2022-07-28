Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment's 'Gandhi'

    Hansal Mehta has collaborated with Applause Entertainment for its upcoming ambitious series, titled ‘Gandhi’. The series will star actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment has announced a monumental biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, The biopic that will showcase the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, and will be based on the writings of Ramachandra Guha, a notable historian and author. 

    The series, titled ‘Gandhi’ will be adapted from Ramchandra Guha’s two books ‘Gandhi before India’ and ‘Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World’. The multi-season series will be headlined by Pratik Gandhi, while Hansal Mehta will be helming the project for Applause Entertainment.

    It is after the success of the Scam 1992 that Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta will once again be coming together to work. Not just them but this project also brings back the acclaimed filmmaker and Applause Entertainment together, once again.

     Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’, set in the period of the Indian Independence struggle, will be produced at an international standard for a global audience. The film will be shot extensively across several Indian and foreign locations.

    Speaking on occasion, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment said, “We at Applause are honoured to have this opportunity to tell this important story of India and to bring alive the rich history of the Indian Freedom struggle in a deeply layered multi-season drama series. Collaborating once again with Hansal and Pratik makes this all the more exciting”

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, “When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha’s work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember.”
     
    Regarded as ‘Father of Indian Television Quizzing’, Siddhartha Basu will also be joining the creative team of this project. He will be joining as the historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant.

