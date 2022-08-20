Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After calling Salman Khan ‘women beater’, Somy Ali deletes Instagram post

    Former Bollywood actor and ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan, Somy Ali has deleted the post where she accused Salman Khan of being a ‘women beater’. Even though she had not named him in the post, she shared a poster of his 90s hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    Salman Khan’s former girlfriend, Somy Ali had made some serious allegations against the ‘Tiger 3’ actor, by calling him a ‘women beater’ and a ‘sadistic sick’, in an Instagram post on Friday. A former Bollywood actor herself, Somy had shared the image of Salman’s hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, and without naming him, wrote: “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him, please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

    However, within less than 24 hours of sharing the post on her social media, Somy Ali has now deleted it. The latest post on her Instagram handle is now about ‘Different From the Others’, the world’s first Gay film which was released in the year 1919.

    On Friday, Somy Ali accused Salman Khan of many things including being a ‘women beater’. She had also urged fans to ‘stop worshipping him’. Somy’s Instagram post had gone viral, soon after she had posted it on her profile. Now that the former actor has taken down the post from her social media, the reason behind her doing so is not known.

    It was in the 90s when Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly started dating. According to Somy, she once said in an old interview that she had confessed her feelings to Salman when the two started filming together. However, the film was later shelved. But it was this very film that was responsible for the romantic relationship that the two actors shared.

    Per the reports, Salman Khan and Somy Ali dated for a few years. Somy, once reportedly said that although she had confessed her feelings for Salman, it was him who said ‘I love you’ first. Furthermore, she also reportedly said that their relationship ended after he allegedly cheated on her.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ series – ‘Tiger 3’. The film also stars actor Katrina Kaif in the lead role along with Salman. Apart from this, Salman, on Friday, shared an image of himself with long hair, which apparently is his look for his next film ‘Bhaijaan’.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
