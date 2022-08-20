Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 interesting facts you must know about ‘Sarabjit’ actor

Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 45th birthday today, on August 20. From working as a taxi driver to being a wildlife enthusiast, here are some interesting facts about Randeep that his fans must know of.

There are many actors in Bollywood, who made a lot of headlines through the characters they played on screen. One such actor is Randeep Hooda. The actor, who has made a mark in the industry with his performances in films such as Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarabjit, Highway, and Sultan, has brought life to the films through every character he played. Whether he is in the lead role or in the side role, he has performed exceedingly well in each of his characters.

On Randeep Hooda’s birthday today, here are some interesting facts about the 45-year-old actor that his fans must know about. Born in Haryana’s Rohtak, Randeep Hooda’s father is a surgeon by profession and his mother, is a social worker. When Randeep was 8 years old, his family sent him to MNSS Boarding School in Sonipat. After studying there for a few years, he was then moved to Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Delhi.

He once used to drive a taxi: For his higher studies, Randeep Hooda went to Australia to study marketing and master's in business management. While studying there, Randeep worked in a Chinese restaurant. Apart from that, he also reportedly used to wash cars and even drove a taxi, to earn extra bucks as a college student.

Before becoming an actor, he was a marketing professional: After completing his higher studies in Australia, Randeep Hooda returned to India after two years. He then joined the marketing department of an airline company, reportedly.

Randeep Hooda’s Bollywood debut: He made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding. In this film, he played the role of an NRI. He got her second project after four years. After this, in the year 2005, Randeep made a lot of headlines through the film ‘D’ that was made on the underworld. This film was the turning point of Randeep's career. This film made about the life of ‘Dawood Ibrahim’, made Randeep a star.

When Randeep Hooda risked his life for ‘Sarabjit’: Randeep Hooda is so passionate about his acting that when he bagged Omung Kumar’s ‘Sarabjit’, opposite actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rocha Chadha, he trained himself so hard for the physical appearance of the character that it became difficult to recognize him at a glance. According to media reports, Randeep had lost 18 kg in just 28 days. For this, Randeep's sister Dr Anjali Hooda helped him. The film was based

Randeep Hooda’s relationships: Randeep Hooda’s name has been associated with many actresses in the film industry. The most talked about name among them is that of Sushmita Sen. Both had dated each other for a long time. After that, he dated Neetu Chandra for two to three years. Apart from this, his name has also been associated with Aditi Rao Hydari, Chitrangada Singh and Lisa Haydon.

A wildlife enthusiast: Randeep Hooda's passion is not only in acting but he is equally passionate about wildlife. The actor makes it a point to visit the jungles. He also horns tiger tracking skills like the professionals and is also a keen wildlife photographer.