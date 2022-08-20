Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy photos: 5 times Namrata Malla proved she’s a water baby

    First Published Aug 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla is one of the many actors who love to spend their time near the waters. Namrata’s Instagram is full of pictures from her beach vacays, where she is seen slaying her two pieces while striking some sexy poses.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla is one of the most followed stars on social media from the particular regional film industry. Namrata has been gaining popularity on the internet, like none other, as her fans and followers continue to grow on her social media accounts, particularly on Instagram. She is a regular when it is to post pictures and videos of herself, and when she does that, she is ought to take the internet by storm. Those who follow the actor’s Instagram handle would know that Namrata is quite a water baby! Her handle is flooding with images and videos of herself in swimwear while posing in front of the water bodies. Here are five images of the actor that prove she loves water so much that she often takes a break from work to be by the beach or the pool.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Whether it is a pool or a yacht, Namrata Malla skips no chance of being near the waters. She has often posted pictures of herself wearing swimwear and posing near a water body.

    ALSO READ: 5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla has a collection of swimwear including bikinis. The actor, who is also a trained dancer, always shares photos of donning some hot bikinis and showing off her body.

    ALSO READ: Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In this picture, Namrata Malla is seen wearing a blue and black bikini paired with a black overlay. She looks stunning as she stands at a beach with the waves crashing on her feet.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In another picture, Namrata Malla is seen posing near a swimming pool. The actor, wearing a black bikini, strikes a sensuous pose for the camera.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    However, one of the best photographs of Namrata Malla is the one where she is seen standing in the middle of knee-high water and striking some poses. Here, she is wearing a black bikini set, paired with a white long shirt.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Randeep Hooda birthday 5 interesting facts you must know about Sarabjit actor drb

    Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 interesting facts you must know about ‘Sarabjit’ actor

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic women beater Here is what his ex girlfriend Somy Ali has to say drb

    Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

    Want to watch DJ Snake perform live Here is how when and where you can attend his concert in India drb

    Want to watch DJ Snake perform live? Here’s how, when and where you can attend his concert in India

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    What is brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Here is the answer drb

    What’s brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan? Here’s the answer

    Recent Stories

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi - adt

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

    Randeep Hooda birthday 5 interesting facts you must know about Sarabjit actor drb

    Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 interesting facts you must know about ‘Sarabjit’ actor

    Numerology Prediction for August 20 2022 Here what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries to have good day; Virgo, Libra be careful

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon