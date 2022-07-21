After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

Chase has chased in t 777 Charlie same direction as 777 Charlie. While the Rakshit Shetty starrer had created history, Chase has also headed in the same way.

So what’s the big secret behind the success of director Hari Anand aka Vilok Shetty’s Chase? The movie, which is seeing excellent bookings and full house shows everywhere, is a huge hit and the team couldn’t be happier.

Ever since it was announced, Chase has been creating a sensation amongst the audience. And now that it has been released, the hype around the film has gone up by several notches. The movie is running to packed houses everywhere. The movie has overcome all the obstacles that sprung up owing to Covid and is now being lapped by fans behind comprehension.

And it’s all because of the innovative way that it had been designed and made. With exemplary acting, technical skills and music, along with, of course, direction, Chase has made a new benchmark in the Kannada industry.

The film stars Sheetal Shetty, Radhika Narayan, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash Divaker, Aravind Bolar, Sushant Pujari, Shwetha Sanjeevalu, Sudha Belawadi and Arjun Yogi, amongst others. It has been produced by Simplyfun Media Network.

