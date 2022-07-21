Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Headmaster is another classic from the national award-winning director Rajivnath, whose other works include Thanal, Janani, Aham and Pakal Nakshathrangal.
     

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Headmaster, produced by Sreelal Devraj under the banner of channel five media, is a film that tells the story of a school teacher who is haunted by circumstances and his own destiny. Headmaster goes deep into the life of the protagonist - a headmaster in a remote village who struggles in his personal life due to the pre-conceived notion of society.

    He fails miserably in his attempt to struggle out from the grips of the social norms. A man of social commitments and highly principled notions was forced to commit a grave mistake that painfully stretched his life to the extreme limits of the point of no return.

    Headmaster is an adaptation from POTHICHORU, a well-received and acknowledged short story by the eminent Malayalam writer Sri Kaaroor Neelakandapillai. Headmaster is another classic from the national award-winning director Rajivnath, whose other works include Thanal, Janani, Aham and Pakal Nakshathrangal.

    Scripted by KB Venu and Raajiv Nath, Headmaster marks the debut of Kaavaalam Sreekumar as a music director.
    Mesmerisingly captured by Praveen Panikkar, Headmaster is a heart-melting experience and will remain in our hearts as a haunted one for a long period.

    Thampy Antony portrays the role of Headmaster with eloquent ease and warmth. The other artists of Headmaster are Babu Antony, Jagadeesh, Manju Pillai, Sanju Shivraam, Madhupaal, Shankar Raamakrishnan, Devi, Sethu Lakshmi, Devnaath, Aakaashraj, Baalaaji, and Venu g Vadakara, Darshana Unni.
    Executive producer, Prema Thekkekk.

    Headmaster reaches the theatres across Kerala on 29th July.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
