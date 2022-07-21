Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

    A video of a construction worker displaying some impeccable dance moves has emerged on social media.

    India, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    India has an abundance of exceptional talent. Hundreds of videos on the Internet show talented young people performing unusual but exciting skills. A video of a construction worker dancing like a pro has wowed social media users.

    Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor retweeted a video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Too good. Talent will always shine. You can't put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring." Ajay Raturi initially posted this clip on Twitter, tagging top dancers in the country such as Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shoff, Allu Arjun, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhu Deva, and Remo D'Souza.

    Also Read: Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    In the video, a construction site employee showcases his dance moves to his fellow workers. Initially, he uses a pole as a prop and dances with it. Later, he danced like a robot, twisting his body to entertain the construction employees. The man displayed top-quality dance movements as the music played in the background. 

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 91K views and 1974 likes. Social media users are impressed by construction employees' dance skills and are absolutely in awe of his talent. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was impressed by his skills and showered words of appreciation for him. Shahid re-shared the video with his fans and followers and wrote, "Too good. Talent will always shine. You can't put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring."

    Netizens were also delighted after watching the moves of talented dancers and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Never seen Such a Smooth dance step." Another person commented, "Wow, just awesome may I know his name, please." Take a look.

    Also Read: Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
