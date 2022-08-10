Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

    Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be competing against Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office after the film hit the theatres on Thursday. With less than 24 hours for their release, take a look at how many tickets have been sold in advance booking and which of the two films is leading in the race.

    Advance booking Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race? drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 8:04 PM IST

    Two of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry will be clashing at the box office on Thursday. While one is ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of Bollywood, the other is box office’s ‘Khiladi’. And when films of such actors are at a race, you can’t really tell which one is going to perform better. However, the early box office predictions and advance booking data may give us a hint or two about it.

    Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. Both the films have eyed for a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ release, which also happens to be a long weekend; meaning, moviegoers will arrive in number to watch the film.

    ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Aamir Khan beats Akshay Kumar: With the clash of two big budget films, cinemagoers are excited to watch ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as well as ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The advance booking for the films has already started. While Aamir is returning to the silver screen after four years, Akshay is hoping to be fourth time lucky, after delivering three consecutive flops. As per the initial figures at the ticket window, it seems that 'Lal Singh Chaddha' is slightly ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' in advance booking.

    Aamir Khan gets a good start: As per reports, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has sold around 30,000 tickets till Wednesday morning across three major theatres, PVR, INOX and Cinépolis. Talking about the Pan India ticket sale, about 57,000 tickets have been sold so far for the first day of the film. It is worth noting that a day before the release of any film, ticket sales double. In such a situation, it is being estimated that the booking of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' can reach around 1.10 lakh tickets across the country.

    ALSO READ: If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Akshay Kumar’s film trails in advance booking: 'Raksha Bandhan' has made a slow start at the ticket window in comparison to Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. In fact, the ticket sale for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is less than that for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ too. Akshay’s film has seen 35 per cent fewer bookings than Aamir’s film.

    Raksha Bandhan has sold around 35,000 tickets across India so far, which is much less than Laal Singh Chaddha. However, if you thought it is a sign of concern for Akshay, then maybe not; because his movies usually have a slow start at the advance booking but prefer better its released.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark drb

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her drb

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her

    Breaking Raju Srivastava suffers a heart attack at 57; read reports RBA

    Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack at 57, while he was on a treadmill

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    Recent Stories

    Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily snt

    Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

    From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon