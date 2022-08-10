Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be competing against Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office after the film hit the theatres on Thursday. With less than 24 hours for their release, take a look at how many tickets have been sold in advance booking and which of the two films is leading in the race.

Two of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry will be clashing at the box office on Thursday. While one is ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of Bollywood, the other is box office’s ‘Khiladi’. And when films of such actors are at a race, you can’t really tell which one is going to perform better. However, the early box office predictions and advance booking data may give us a hint or two about it.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. Both the films have eyed for a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ release, which also happens to be a long weekend; meaning, moviegoers will arrive in number to watch the film.

Aamir Khan beats Akshay Kumar: With the clash of two big budget films, cinemagoers are excited to watch ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as well as ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The advance booking for the films has already started. While Aamir is returning to the silver screen after four years, Akshay is hoping to be fourth time lucky, after delivering three consecutive flops. As per the initial figures at the ticket window, it seems that 'Lal Singh Chaddha' is slightly ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' in advance booking.

Aamir Khan gets a good start: As per reports, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has sold around 30,000 tickets till Wednesday morning across three major theatres, PVR, INOX and Cinépolis. Talking about the Pan India ticket sale, about 57,000 tickets have been sold so far for the first day of the film. It is worth noting that a day before the release of any film, ticket sales double. In such a situation, it is being estimated that the booking of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' can reach around 1.10 lakh tickets across the country.

Akshay Kumar’s film trails in advance booking: 'Raksha Bandhan' has made a slow start at the ticket window in comparison to Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. In fact, the ticket sale for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is less than that for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ too. Akshay’s film has seen 35 per cent fewer bookings than Aamir’s film.

Raksha Bandhan has sold around 35,000 tickets across India so far, which is much less than Laal Singh Chaddha. However, if you thought it is a sign of concern for Akshay, then maybe not; because his movies usually have a slow start at the advance booking but prefer better its released.