Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding functions: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor spotted [PHOTOS]

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal will be getting married to Anushka Ranjan reportedly tomorrow. Here's what Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor had worn in the pre-wedding functions of the couple.

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal will be getting married on November 21. As per reports, they plan to have an intimate three-day wedding that shall include sangeet, mehendi and the wedding functions. However, it looks like the pre-wedding functions have already started, and photos from the sangeet ceremony of the pair is here. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza were spotted at Aditya and Anushka's sangeet ceremony.

Alia looked beautiful in a red lehenga. To talk about Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, they have been in a relationship since the last four years but Aditya had proposed the actress in Paris in October 2019.

Vaani Kapoor, on the flip side, looked sultry in a peach Anarkali. She had accessorised her attire with tiny earrings. Taking to her social meida, she had also posted a series of glamorous snaps. Athiya had also posted a priceless photo of the bride and her mom dancing. Krystle looked hot in an orange outfit and was seen posing with Anushka. She had also given fans a look into Anushka and Aditya's pre-wedding functions.

Meanwhile, the actor had made his debut with Ek Chhoti Si Love Story back in 2002. He was seen opposite actress Manisha Koirala. The actor will now be seen in his next movie named Rocket Gang opposite Nikita Dutta. The movie was helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis. Aditya lately had posted a video from the rehearsal with his trainer for a song Bang Bang from Rocket Gang. Talking about Anushka, she is best known for her movies Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

As per reports, Aditya and Anushka will be marrying on November 21. They are not the only Bollywood couple getting married. Previously, this week Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had also got married. Now rumours are also doing roundabouts that Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting married this year.

