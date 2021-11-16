Did Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit new home to supervise decor? Report

Rumours are doing roundabouts that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in December. As per the latest reports, both the stars have visited their new house and have been supervising the decor.

Rumours are doing roundabouts that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in December in Rajasthan. It looks like the wedding preparations have started. As per reports, the actress has also started with the trials of her wedding outfit at her friend's place in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, both the stars have visited their new house and have been supervising the decor.

Katrina's close friend had said that the fittings and trials were happening. The actress doesn't want any attention and media outside her building, so she's been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every tiny detail is being shared on her private WhatsApp group, and outfit images and references are being discussed.

Reportedly, the pair has purchased an apartment in Juhu on the 8th floor. A source close to ETimes has reported that the building allocates one entire floor to a family. The source also revealed that the decor of the house is being done, and Vicky-Katrina will be staying there in December.

The report further claimed that Katrina had visited the home and had taken extra interest in the decoration. "Sometimes she comes with Vicky, sometimes alone," the source added. The pair is expected to become man and wife in December and have been dating for 2 years now. When Bear Grylls had asked Vicky Kaushal about his views on marriage he had said that he would like to get married at some point. He had also went ahead to describe that whoever made him feel home all the time, he would know that connect. He also said that there is that understanding, where two people love each other for their understanding and create a better version of themselves.