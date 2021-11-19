  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt sizzles in orange at BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's Sangeet Ceremony, see photos here

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:32 PM IST
    Anushka Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with her lover, actor Aditya Ranjan on November 21 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities have already begun and pictures from the couple’s Sangeet ceremony.

    It is the wedding season in Bollywood as more and more celebrity couples are tying the knot this year. After the recently held marriage of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it is now time for another Bollywood couple to take their relationship to the next stage. Amidst rumours of her best friend Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in Summer 2022, Anushka Ranjan is all set to marry her beau, Aditya Seal on Sunday, November 21.

    On Friday, the day of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s Sangeet ceremony, Alia Bhatt wore an orange ensemble. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress looked sizzling in the traditional attire. A video of Alia Bhatt from the ceremony shows her passing a cute smile to the camera as one of her friends pans the phone towards her.

    Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor was also seen attending the wedding. The ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ wore a light pink attire, and put on a matching bindi for her sangeet look. Vaani shared a selfie picture with the bride-to-be on her social media.

    Among other actor friends of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, actor Krystel D’Souza was also an attendee of all the festivities. Anushka and Krystel are pretty close friends and their lovely bond was clear in the images that the latter shared.

    Friends and family of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal attended the Sangeet ceremony of the couple, and to bless them.

    Anushka opted for a light blue lehenga with a yellow tone dupatta and work on it for the function. She wore a Kundan neckpiece to match her ensemble and wore a pearl waste bell that added more glamour to her outfit.

    Anushka’s make-up was kept subtle yet stunning. With shimmery silver eyeshadow and a lip colour of a pink tone, Anushka chose soft curls for her hair that were kept open.

    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for a while now. The two actors decided to take their relationship forward and marry each other. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on Thursday itself.

    In the function that was held on Thursday, Anushka Rajan sizzled in a black and purple ensemble. She parted her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with statement earrings.

