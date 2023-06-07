Adipurush OTT release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Know where to watch Prabhas' film

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. Now, know which OTT platform has acquired the movie's rights.

Adipurush, one of the most anticipated films 2023, will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023. The fans' enthusiasm has reached new heights, with many declaring it a smash hit.

Om Raut directed the film based on the classic Ramayana story and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in the key parts. The film's promotion is in full gear, and the ensemble has been visiting various holy sites nationwide.

It has since been discovered that the film's digital rights have also been sold. According to reports, the digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. The digital and satellite rights of Adipurush were acquired for Rs 250 crore. According to reports, the picture would be available on the OTT platform 50 days following its theatrical premiere.

With only a few days until the film's debut, the producers will advertise the mythical epic. The producers have planned a pre-release event in Tirupathi to promote the film on June 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium, and many Prabhas fans are anticipated to attend to get a glimpse of their beloved actor. It has also been discovered that certain important individuals have been invited to the event.

According to sources, the event's primary guest would be Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, a well-known religious guru. Ajay-Atul, a well-known musical combo, will also be at the event.

Adipurush's Telugu trailer will also be unveiled by the filmmakers. It has been discovered that the Telugu trailer would differ from the Hindi version. Thousands of Prabhas' fans and followers from around the country will attend the event. Suma, a prominent anchor, will host the grand pre-release celebration.

Adipurush Budget:

Reportedly made at Rs 500 Crores, it is one of the most expensive movies to be made in India. The primary photography and shooting of the film took place in Mumbai, with the work wrapping up in about 106 days.

The film will be released on June 16 in five languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.