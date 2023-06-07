Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon joined Prabhas at the grand Adipurush pre-release event held on Tuesday in Tirupati. She was all praise for her co-star. Kriti, rumoured to be dating Prabhas, opened up about working in the magnum opus movie with Prabhas.

She revealed that she had got told Prabhas doesn’t talk much. However, the claim was proven false when she started working with him.

Elucidating more insight on Prabhas, Kriti said, "I got told that Prabhas does not talk. It is not really true. He actually talks a lot. He is genuinely a darling who is very warm, sweet, hard-working, and an avid foodie. I think that the calmness and purity in his eyes are a reflection of Lord Ram and his qualities. I do not think anyone could play Sriram better than Prabhas."

Opening up about playing Janaki in the film, Kriti said, "Sometimes, it is not that we choose films. But rather certain films choose us. I feel as though Janaki Ma (referring to the character of Janaki) has chosen me to tell this story. It is an incredibly blessed feeling. We seek your blessings to ensure the film becomes successful and a big monumental hit."

Kriti also shared, "I began my career in the Telugu film industry, and after nine years, I am back in front of all of you with the film ‘Adipurush.’ This film holds immense significance to me, as does the role of Janaki that I portray. It is all made possible because of your unwavering love and blessings."

At the event, Kriti and Prabhas released an intriguing new trailer for Adipurush, giving a closer look at the film. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying the role of Janaki, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush is all set and scheduled to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

