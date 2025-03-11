IBM’s Stock Hits Record High As Retail Traders Cheer Trade Secrets Lawsuit Win

IBM alleged that LzLabs’ U.K. unit, Winsopia, misused a 2013 license agreement to reverse engineer its mainframe software.

IBM’s Stock Hits Record High As Retail Traders Cheer Trade Secrets Lawsuit Win
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) surged to an all-time high of $266.45 after the company secured a legal victory in the U.K. against U.S. tech entrepreneur John Moores and his firm, LzLabs, over allegations of trade secret theft.

According to Reuters, IBM accused LzLabs' U.K. subsidiary, Winsopia, of purchasing an IBM mainframe computer and agreeing to a license in 2013, only to use that access to reverse engineer IBM’s proprietary mainframe software. 

The report said LzLabs and Moores argued they had developed their software over nearly a decade and had not illegally used IBM’s technology.

The High Court essentially ruled in IBM’s favor. In a written decision, Judge Finola O’Farrell found that Winsopia had breached its IBM software license agreement and that "LzLabs and Mr. Moores unlawfully procured those breaches." 

However, the report added that IBM’s case against another British subsidiary of LzLabs and its current and former CEOs was dismissed.

"IBM is delighted that the court has upheld our claims against Winsopia, LzLabs GmbH, and John Moores," the company said.

Screenshot 2025-03-10 140929.png IBM retail sentiment and message volume on March 10 as of 2:10 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBM's stock ticked higher in the ‘bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Users on the platform were pleased with IBM’s performance amid the broader market slump.

China's newly imposed tariffs on U.S. agricultural products and President Donald Trump's bearish comments added to market uncertainty on Monday. 

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News, adding that the U.S. was in a "period of transition" due to his administration's sweeping economic changes. 

Despite an early rally, IBM edged down 0.3% in midday trading on Monday. The stock remains up 33% over the past year and has gained 17% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia Stock Hits Six-Month Low Amid Market Slump – Analyst Slashes Price Target, Eyes Jensen Huang’s Keynote At GTC 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ethereum Sinks Below $2,000 As Crypto Market Cap Slides By $170B – Retail Anticipates Bigger Dip

Ethereum Sinks Below $2,000 As Crypto Market Cap Slides By $170B – Retail Anticipates Bigger Dip

NY Fed’s Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Rose Marginally, Households Expressed Pessimism About Year-Ahead Financial Situations

NY Fed’s Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Rose Marginally, Households Expressed Pessimism About Year-Ahead Financial Situations

Strategy Stock Slides More Than 10% Amid Plans Of $21B Share Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Strategy Stock Slides More Than 10% Amid Plans Of $21B Share Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Nvidia Stock Hits Six-Month Low Amid Market Slump – Analyst Slashes Price Target, Eyes Jensen Huang’s Keynote At GTC 2025

Nvidia Stock Hits Six-Month Low Amid Market Slump – Analyst Slashes Price Target, Eyes Jensen Huang’s Keynote At GTC 2025

Blade Air Mobility Draws Investor Attention On Partnership With Skyports Infrastructure: Retail’s Unswayed

Blade Air Mobility Draws Investor Attention On Partnership With Skyports Infrastructure: Retail’s Unswayed

Recent Stories

Ethereum Sinks Below $2,000 As Crypto Market Cap Slides By $170B – Retail Anticipates Bigger Dip

Ethereum Sinks Below $2,000 As Crypto Market Cap Slides By $170B – Retail Anticipates Bigger Dip

NY Fed’s Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Rose Marginally, Households Expressed Pessimism About Year-Ahead Financial Situations

NY Fed’s Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Rose Marginally, Households Expressed Pessimism About Year-Ahead Financial Situations

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation snt

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation

Strategy Stock Slides More Than 10% Amid Plans Of $21B Share Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Strategy Stock Slides More Than 10% Amid Plans Of $21B Share Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Nvidia Stock Hits Six-Month Low Amid Market Slump – Analyst Slashes Price Target, Eyes Jensen Huang’s Keynote At GTC 2025

Nvidia Stock Hits Six-Month Low Amid Market Slump – Analyst Slashes Price Target, Eyes Jensen Huang’s Keynote At GTC 2025

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon