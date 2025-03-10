SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH)

A leaked scene from SSMB 29 has Mahesh Babu in a rough outfit facing Prithviraj Sukumaran's character. However, the creators are constantly striving to remove unlawful content.

SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

A behind-the-scenes video from the production of SSMB 29 was recently released, with Mahesh Babu in a grim avatar confronting Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, who looks to be paraplegic. However, the creators are actively trying to delete the leaked films and are taking harsh action against any illegal distribution of the content.

The movie was posted several times on X using different usernames. However, the filmmakers have removed the footage.


Mahesh Babu appears in the leaked video with long hair and wearing a plain dark beige shirt and brown pants. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seated in a wheelchair, while Mahesh Babu is compelled to kneel before him. The scene's context has not been disclosed.

The film will be extensively shot till the end of 2026, with a release date anticipated for 2027. Rajamouli is presently pursuing collaborations with big global studios like as Disney and Sony to guarantee that this Pan-World production reaches a worldwide audience. The filming venues include cutting-edge studios in India and the United States, as well as on-location shoots in African woodlands.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos

Priyanka Chopra's comeback to Indian film has been the subject of much speculation for months, with fans anxiously expecting her next major production. New rumours say that the worldwide celebrity would make a comeback with SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, SSMB 29. While Priyanka has teased fans with subtle hints, her mother, Madhu Chopra, may have just confirmed the rumours in an interview with Lehren Retro.

When questioned about Priyanka's role in SSMB 29, Madhu Chopra replied with a significant remark: "Vahin shooting pe hain voh" (She is shooting the film). Furthermore, she nodded when the interviewer revealed that Priyanka was now in Hyderabad for the filming, adding to the suspicion that she is definitely a part of the magnum opus.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired 8 bold saree looks for party

The rumours gathered steam after Priyanka posted a trip update on Instagram, showing her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad as Roar of RRR played in the background. When she arrived in the city, she went to the Chilkur Balaji Temple and hinted to a significant new beginning in her life.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners ATG

IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award; Check FULL List of Winners

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies' NTI

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies'

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE ATG

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title: Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after sets internet abuzz (WATCH) snt

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title: Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon