SSMB 29 LEAKED VIDEO: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's filmmakers take strict action (WATCH)

A behind-the-scenes video from the production of SSMB 29 was recently released, with Mahesh Babu in a grim avatar confronting Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, who looks to be paraplegic. However, the creators are actively trying to delete the leaked films and are taking harsh action against any illegal distribution of the content.



The movie was posted several times on X using different usernames. However, the filmmakers have removed the footage.

Massive leak from #SSMB29 Mahesh Babu kneels before a wheelchair-bound Prithviraj in a tense scene shot by SS Rajamouli in Odisha. Fans are buzzing—security tightening as this epic unfolds! #MaheshBabu #SSRajamouli #Prithviraj



Mahesh Babu appears in the leaked video with long hair and wearing a plain dark beige shirt and brown pants. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seated in a wheelchair, while Mahesh Babu is compelled to kneel before him. The scene's context has not been disclosed.

The film will be extensively shot till the end of 2026, with a release date anticipated for 2027. Rajamouli is presently pursuing collaborations with big global studios like as Disney and Sony to guarantee that this Pan-World production reaches a worldwide audience. The filming venues include cutting-edge studios in India and the United States, as well as on-location shoots in African woodlands.

Priyanka Chopra's comeback to Indian film has been the subject of much speculation for months, with fans anxiously expecting her next major production. New rumours say that the worldwide celebrity would make a comeback with SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, SSMB 29. While Priyanka has teased fans with subtle hints, her mother, Madhu Chopra, may have just confirmed the rumours in an interview with Lehren Retro.



When questioned about Priyanka's role in SSMB 29, Madhu Chopra replied with a significant remark: "Vahin shooting pe hain voh" (She is shooting the film). Furthermore, she nodded when the interviewer revealed that Priyanka was now in Hyderabad for the filming, adding to the suspicion that she is definitely a part of the magnum opus.

The rumours gathered steam after Priyanka posted a trip update on Instagram, showing her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad as Roar of RRR played in the background. When she arrived in the city, she went to the Chilkur Balaji Temple and hinted to a significant new beginning in her life.

