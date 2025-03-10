Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation

Elon Musk suggested that the attack was carried out with significant resources and might have been orchestrated by a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state.

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been hit by a "massive cyberattack," according to its owner Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur suggested that the attack was carried out with significant resources and might have been orchestrated by a large, coordinated group or even a country.

Musk took to X to inform users about the ongoing attack, stating, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing…"

The cyber assault resulted in widespread outages across the platform, leaving thousands of users unable to log into their accounts. According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports of disruptions surged to around 26,579 before briefly declining. Earlier in the day, the number of affected users had peaked at 40,000 in the United States alone.

Users in the United Kingdom also faced similar issues, with over 10,800 reports of outages. However, the exact cause behind these disruptions remains unclear.

