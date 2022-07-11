Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress assault case: Malayalam actor Dileep innocent, says ex-DGP Sreelekha

    Sreelekha, a former Director-General of Police (DGP) and the first woman IPS officer in the Kerala cadre, voiced doubt over the factuality of charges slapped on Malayalam star Dileep in the Kerala actress abduction.

    R. Sreelekha, a retired ranking officer who is also a YouTuber, has questioned the integrity of the prosecution's charge against actor Dileep in the high-profile actor abduction and rape case. According to the assertions of former DGP R Sreelekha, Dileep's accusations that the DSP is using a fake witness against him in the Kerala actress abductions case may well be true.

    Prior to the resignation of two SPPs because they lost faith in the judge in the Dileep sexual assault and kidnapping case, the victim alleged that her attacker had twisted the ongoing court process. As a result, she wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ask for intervention.

    Dileep asserted that the DSP is using a fake witness against him in the meanwhile. Now that the nation has come to believe the worst about him, it appears that his accusations may really be genuine. This latest information comes directly from former DGP R Sreelekha, who claims that Dileep is the victim of a broad conspiracy in the case of the kidnapping of a Kerala actress.

    Former DGP R Sreelekha claims in a video titled "Dileep innocent in Assault Case" that there isn't a shred of credible evidence against Malayalam actor and producer Dileep in the Kerala actress abduction case that has gained national attention. She claims that Pulsar Suni and his alleged "quotation gang" have created most of the evidence against him and that the investigation team's letter to accuse him was also fabricated.

    Sreelekha further asserts that if the police hadn't been pursuing Dileep, they would have apprehended five to six suspects by now. She claims that her top officials have always hushed her whenever she has expressed concerns about the direction of an inquiry in the past. She has also accused the media of helping the investigating team by facilitating Dileep's arrest and framing him as the main suspect. Sreelekha also revealed Suni's affiliation with an extortion group and how certain police assisted in getting him a phone while he was imprisoned.

