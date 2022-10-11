Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani get slammed for 'anti-Hindu' ad; Vivek Agnihotri says, 'hurting religious sentiments'

Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker of The Kashmir Files, criticised Kiara Advani and Aamir Khan's most recent bank advertisement on Twitter for allegedly offending Hindu sensitivities. Vivek says; '...Fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling, Idiots'

For the first time, Kiara Advani and Aamir Khan worked together on a bank commercial, but the internet users were not pleased. The advertisement commercial is being viciously mocked and trolled on social media for supposedly hurting Hindu sensibilities.

In the video, Kiara becomes Aamir's wife and transforms him into a "ghar jamai." Vijay Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, was among many who found the advertisement's moderation irritating. Agnihotri criticised the Kiara-Aamir commercial on Twitter, calling it a complete mismatch.

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani got featured in an advertisement that speaks about change where Kiara is the bride of Aamir Khan and she makes him 'ghar jamai'. While this moderation in the advertisement had irked many including The Kashmir Files director Vijay Agnihotri.

The director accuses the actors and creators of being anti-Hindu for participating in this promotion. Vijay believes that the actors are mocking Hindu culture by portraying Kiara and Aamir as Hindu bride and groom.

"I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.".

While many people support the performers in the ad and defend them, saying that since they are actors and are only doing what they do, it is not appropriate to criticise them.

However, the public has been irritated by this type of marketing before. The product team had to permanently withdraw the Tanishq advertisement when the audience criticised it for encouraging love jihad. Richa Chadha was one of the performers who resisted the criticism.