    Child actor Rahul Koli of ‘Chhello Show’, India’s Oscar entry, dies at 10 due to cancer

    The 10-year-old Rahul Koli was among six child actors from the film ‘Chhello Show’, titled ‘Last Film Show’ in English. He breathed his last on Tuesday, just days before the film’s theatrical release. Rahul was undergoing treatment for leukaemia and succumbed to it.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Child actor Rahul Koli who was one of the six actors in the movie ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’, died of cancer at the age of 10. The news of his passing away came just days before the film’s theatrical release; The film has been sent as India’s official entry to 95th Academy Awards under the best international feature film category.

    According to a report, Rahul Koli’s father said that he had repeated bouts of fever and vomited blood, before his death. The father also reportedly said that after performing the late child actor’s last rites, his family will watch ‘Chhello Show’ which is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 14.

    A Time of India report quoted Rahul Koli’s father Ramu, saying, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals." Rahul was the eldest child of his parents.

    ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’ is a Gujarati film that is inspired by the film’s director Pan Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child. The film is set in rural Gujarat, following the story of a nine-year-old and his lifelong love affair with cinema. The film shows the kid bribing his way to a place that shows movies as he spends his summer watching films from the projection booth.

    Child actor Bhavin Rabari, who plays the lead actor in ‘Chhello Show’ debuted with this film. ‘Last Film Show’ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 in New York. A day before the official release of the film, ‘Last Film Show’ will be screened in India across 95 theatres for a ticket price of Rs 95.

