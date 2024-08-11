77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan receives lifetime achievement award; video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday, August 10. Numerous images and videos of the actor during the event were shared on social media. Shah Rukh donned a black shirt, jacket, and pants. After accepting the award, Shah Rukh Khan joked about its weight, eliciting the crowd's laughs.

He expressed his excitement at being at Locarno, describing it as a 'wonderful, cultural, artistic, and terribly hot city with so many people jammed into a little area.' He was visibly sweating. ' He humourously added, "It's just like being home in India."

Also Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer: Siblings turn enemies this time? Here's what new

A fan screamed 'I love you' during his speech from the crowd. SRK replied, "I love you also. All dramatics continues after the serious speech. It's the Locarno Film Festival, we all need to sound intellectual, ok?"

SRK’s supremacy shines through—from his iconic scenes on the big screen to the thunderous cheers from the crowd, his heartfelt gestures to the people at the Locarno Film Festival, and his warm thanks to everyone for their love and for having him there! 👑@iamsrk… pic.twitter.com/p4C1Fkj4zV — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 10, 2024

He added, "My day has been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving, so has been my cooking." He then spoke Italian and translated, “I can cook pasta and pizza also. I'm learning here in Locarno."

Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at Locarno as he receives the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award and wows everyone with his epic speech filled with charm and wit! ❤️✨@iamsrk @FilmFestLocarno#ShahRukhKhan #Locarno77 #PardoAllaCarriera #GlobalSuperstar #LocarnoFilmFestival… pic.twitter.com/MeNE6UwV9k — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 10, 2024

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all", he said, concluding his speech.

Also Read: Travis Scott ARRESTED? Video shows rapper getting dragged from Paris hotel in handcuffs

Shah Rukh Khan got a huge welcome in Locarno’s Piazza Grande where he received a lifetime award from the Locarno Film Festival… pic.twitter.com/BXafuPS1jg — georgszalai (@georgszalai) August 10, 2024

On the professional front, SRK will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Latest Videos