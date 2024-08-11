Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan receives lifetime achievement award; video goes viral

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a lifetime achievement award at 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. His acceptance speech was extensively shared online.

    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday, August 10. Numerous images and videos of the actor during the event were shared on social media. Shah Rukh donned a black shirt, jacket, and pants. After accepting the award, Shah Rukh Khan joked about its weight, eliciting the crowd's laughs.

    He expressed his excitement at being at Locarno, describing it as a 'wonderful, cultural, artistic, and terribly hot city with so many people jammed into a little area.' He was visibly sweating. ' He humourously added, "It's just like being home in India."

    A fan screamed 'I love you' during his speech from the crowd. SRK replied, "I love you also. All dramatics continues after the serious speech. It's the Locarno Film Festival, we all need to sound intellectual, ok?"

    He added, "My day has been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving, so has been my cooking." He then spoke Italian and translated, “I can cook pasta and pizza also. I'm learning here in Locarno."

    "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all", he said, concluding his speech.

    On the professional front, SRK will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.  

