Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer: Siblings turn enemies this time? Here's what new

Mufasa: The Lion King, an epic story about an orphan who becomes a king, will be released on December 20.

A day after teasing fans with a teaser clip, Disney has released the first official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. The film will be a direct prequel to 2019's Lion King, telling the origin story of the eponymous character, who is currently voiced by Aaron Pierre. The teaser was unveiled at D23 before becoming available on YouTube and other social media channels. Mufasa: The Lion King, an epic story about an orphan who becomes a king, will be released on December 20.

Also read: Travis Scott ARRESTED? Video shows rapper getting dragged from Paris hotel in handcuffs

Trailer

According to the trailer, the film appears to focus on the unsaid story of Mufasa and his brother Scar, formerly Taka. Mufasa, an orphaned cub, approaches Taka's pride only to be rejected by the others. However, they eventually unite and become "brothers." As they grow up together, playing and killing foes side by side, Taka rebels against Mufasa to become the sole "Lion King." With lots of danger, boldness, and humour along the road, the prequel aims to shed light on Mufasa's hitherto unknown existence before becoming the distinguished ruler of the African savannah.

While Aaron Pierre plays Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison voices Taka as Scar, followed by Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Thandiwe Newton as Taka's mother Eshe, and Donald Glover as Simba. The live-action feature, directed by Barry Jenkins, is scheduled to hit theaters in December.

Also read: Why are netizens saying 'Kiara will beat you with slippers' to Sidharth Malhotra?

About Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is an upcoming American musical drama film directed by Barry Jenkins, written by Jeff Nathanson, and co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions. The photorealistic animated picture serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 rendition of The Lion King (1994).

Latest Videos