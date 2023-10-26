Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '12th Fail': Kamal Haasan goes gaga over Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial '12th Fail', featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is ready to release on October 27, earning early reviews and notable praise from acclaimed actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    '12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, will be released on Friday, October 27. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has received positive reviews from critics. Early film screenings in Bhopal, Mumbai, and Delhi were well welcomed. Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has now given the film high acclaim, thanking Chopra for creating it.

    On Wednesday, October 25, Kamal Haasan witnessed '12th Fail' in Chennai. The legendary actor applauded the picture, which stars Vikrant Massey, as well as the subject matter handled by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. 

    Sharing his excitement for the film, Kamal Haasan said, "I am very happy that I saw the film, and most of them who saw the film, I spoke to have only one thing to say: ‘It’s been a long time since we saw a good film like this’, and I second that motion. Thank you, Vinod Chopra, for making a film like this; it brings back hope in filmmakers like me to confidently go ahead and do what you love the most."

    Kamal and Chopra have been friends for a long time. Kamal recently attended a film festival honouring Vidhu Vinod Chopra's outstanding 45-year career in the business. As the publication date of '12th Fail' approaches, public enthusiasm is at an all-time high, propelled by strong early screening reports.

    About 12th Fail
    The film '12th Fail' is based on a factual story showing the difficulties experienced by innumerable students attempting to pass the UPSC entrance test. However, it goes beyond the scope of a single test, encouraging individuals who face failures, motivating them not to give up but to start over. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set for a worldwide release on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

