'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match

It's time for cricket and Bollywood lovers to get together, as the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' are planning a major collaboration. The makers of the spy thriller film have collaborated with the sports channel Star Sports, and the lead actors will attend the biggest rivalry match between India and Pakistan to promote the film. Salman and Katrina will be present at the pre-show of the game called 'Cricket Live' on October 14, 2023, in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Salman took to his Instagram and shared a video where he revealed that he has booked the tickets and will be present for the match. Sharing the news he wrote, "Tiger aa raha hai Star Sports India par, dekhne #INDvsPAK iss shanivaar...Tune in to #CricketLive this Saturday, Oct 14th at 12.30 PM on Star Sports #WorldcupOnStar #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

'Tiger 3' will take charge of the India-Pakistan match. Salman has also shot for cricket World Cup thematic co-branded ads that will run across during the tournament and other major matches. This is the largest film marketing group ever formed for the World Cup!

The India-Pakistan match is one of the most watched matches of all time, and what better way to promote the film than during such a massive match?

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.