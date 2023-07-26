Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Shinning' to 'Bird Box': 7 Haunting Horror Story Books that will keep you awake at night

    From Stephen King's classics to eerie tales of haunted houses and demonic possessions, these spine-tingling reads promise to leave you with haunting nightmares and a sense of dread that lingers long after you finish the last page.

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Horror story books have the power to send shivers down our spines and keep us awake long into the night. From classic supernatural tales to modern psychological thrillers, the world of horror literature offers a diverse range of terrifying reads. These horror story books are masterpieces of the genre, each haunting readers with their unique blend of supernatural terror, psychological suspense, and chilling narratives. Whether you prefer ghosts, demons, psychological horrors, or cosmic terrors, these bone-chilling reads will leave you with lingering fears and a thrilling sense of dread long after you turn the last page.

    Let's explore seven of the scariest horror story books that have left readers feeling haunted and spooked:

    1. "The Shining" by Stephen King

    Stephen King's masterpiece, "The Shining," tells the eerie story of the Torrance family as they move into the isolated Overlook Hotel. The unsettling presence of malevolent spirits awakens in the young Danny Torrance's psychic abilities known as "the shining." This atmospheric novel weaves a tale of psychological terror and supernatural horrors that will grip readers from start to finish.

    2. "The Haunting of Hill House" by Shirley Jackson 

    Shirley Jackson's haunting tale follows a group of individuals who stay at the notorious Hill House to investigate its paranormal activities. As they delve deeper into the mansion's history, they encounter chilling events that challenge their sanity. Known for its atmospheric writing and psychological suspense, this classic novel remains one of the most unsettling ghost stories ever written.

    3. "House of Leaves" by Mark Z. Danielewski

    "House of Leaves" is a unique and chilling experimental novel that plays with typography and formatting. The story revolves around a young family who discovers a mysterious hallway in their new home that defies the laws of physics. As they explore its depths, they are confronted by their darkest fears and the unknown. This mind-bending narrative will leave you questioning reality long after you finish reading.

    4. "Pet Sematary" by Stephen King 

    Another terrifying novel by Stephen King, "Pet Sematary," delves into the darkest corners of grief and loss. When a family moves to a rural town, they discover a cursed burial ground that can bring the dead back to life. However, the resurrected come back changed, and the consequences of meddling with the dead spiral into a horrifying nightmare.

    5. "It" by Stephen King

    Stephen King's "It" is a chilling tale of a malevolent entity that terrorizes the town of Derry every 27 years, taking on the form of its victims' worst fears. A group of childhood friends, known as the Losers Club, must face their fears and confront the evil entity to protect their town. This epic horror novel blends supernatural terror with poignant themes of friendship and childhood trauma.

    6. "The Exorcist" by William Peter Blatty 

    "The Exorcist" is a terrifying novel that follows a desperate mother's quest to save her young daughter from a demonic possession. As she seeks help from two priests to perform an exorcism, they confront unspeakable evil and the battle for the girl's soul. This deeply disturbing and controversial tale is a classic of supernatural horror.

    7. "Bird Box" by Josh Malerman

    In a post-apocalyptic world plagued by creatures that drive people to madness upon sight, "Bird Box" follows the harrowing journey of a woman and her children as they navigate the treacherous landscape blindfolded. Suspenseful and gripping, this novel explores the horrors of the unknown and the primal fear of what cannot be seen.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
