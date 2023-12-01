Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Thankamani' Malayalam film teaser out: Dileep looks fierce as makers drop first look

    The teaser of the Malayalam movie Thankamani, starring Dileep is out now. The movie is directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan.

    'Thankamani' Malayalam film teaser out: Dileep looks fierce as makers drop first look
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The makers of the Malayalam movie Thankamani starring Dileep in the lead role have released the teaser look on their social media by stating "Teaser Out Now. The movie is titled 'Thankamani, written and directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The film's story revolves around incidents that occurred in the village of Thankamani in the Idukki district on October 21, 1986, involving a bus service and the subsequent legal and social issues that arose.

    The movie features actors Neetha Pillai, Pranitha Subhash, Ajmal Amir, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Kottayam Ramesh, Major Ravi, Santosh Keezhattur, Tomman Maankuva, Ramya Panicker, Mukthar, Shiva Kamee, John Vijay, and Sampath Ram.

    The film was shot in various locations, including Poonjar, Eerattupetta, Kanjirappalli, Kottikal, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Kattappana, and Kottayam CMS College.

    The music for the film is composed by William Francis, and Manoj Pillai handled the cinematography. The film's editing was done by Shyam Sasidharan.

    The production controller is handled by Mohan "Amrith". The costume designer is Arun Manohar and makeup by Roshan. The project designer is Sajith Krishna, the project head is Sumith B. P., the chief associate director is Manesh Balakrishnan, the stills are by Shalu Payattu Design, the ads are by Ads Obscur, and the marketing team is Dream Big Films. The entire team has contributed their expertise and skills to bring the film "Thankamani" to life.

