'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for defense minister, IAF officers

The makers and crew of 'Tejas' conducted a special screening at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. The film will have a worldwide release on October 27, 2023.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Ahead of the film's release, the actress organized a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force. The makers and crew of the film conducted this screening at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. Kangana took to her Instagram to share pictures from the special event.

Sharing pictures, she wrote, "Today evening, Team Tejas conducted a special screening at the Indian Airforce auditorium for Respected Defence Minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and several dignitaries from the Indian Air Force. Seeing a video dedicated to the defense forces and our warriors with so many soldiers and the honorable Defence Minister himself was a fascinating experience. After watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, I had a weird experience.

General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM pulled his fighter jet brooch off his jacket and presented it to my director @sarveshmewara. This act struck us greatly, and it appeared that we had completed our purpose. We are overjoyed and can't wait to show the video to you all on Friday, October 27th."

Promotions

Kangana is busy promoting the film and on October 22, 2023, she will come on the television reality show 'Bigg Boss' to promote the film. During the show, she will be seen having fun with the host Salman Khan, and will ask him to show his flirting skills.

About 'Tejas'

'Tejas' is an upcoming Indian action drama film that revolves around Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the film and it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana Ranaut stars as the lead and the film will have a worldwide release on October 27, 2023.