Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for defense minister, IAF officers

    The makers and crew of 'Tejas' conducted a special screening at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. The film will have a worldwide release on October 27, 2023. 

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for defense minister, IAF officers RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Ahead of the film's release, the actress organized a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force. The makers and crew of the film conducted this screening at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. Kangana took to her Instagram to share pictures from the special event. 

    The post

    Sharing pictures, she wrote, "Today evening, Team Tejas conducted a special screening at the Indian Airforce auditorium for Respected Defence Minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and several dignitaries from the Indian Air Force. Seeing a video dedicated to the defense forces and our warriors with so many soldiers and the honorable Defence Minister himself was a fascinating experience. After watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, I had a weird experience.

    General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM pulled his fighter jet brooch off his jacket and presented it to my director @sarveshmewara. This act struck us greatly, and it appeared that we had completed our purpose. We are overjoyed and can't wait to show the video to you all on Friday, October 27th."

    Promotions

    Kangana is busy promoting the film and on October 22, 2023, she will come on the television reality show 'Bigg Boss' to promote the film. During the show, she will be seen having fun with the host Salman Khan, and will ask him to show his flirting skills.

    About 'Tejas'

    'Tejas' is an upcoming Indian action drama film that revolves around Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the film and it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana Ranaut stars as the lead and the film will have a worldwide release on October 27, 2023. 

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ vma

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt starrer earns Rs 24 crore in Kerala rkn

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt starrer earns Rs 24 crore in Kerala

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral vma

    Sushmita Sen's 'Dhunuchi dance' at Durga Puja pandal with daughter Renee goes viral

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan' vma

    Tiger Shroff faces backlash for traveling in metro; netizens claim he is 'Copying Hrithik Roshan'

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's poor fielding costs big time as Daryl Mitchell completes a fine century avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's poor fielding costs big time as Daryl Mitchell completes a fine century

    Inside Hamas' tunnels in Gaza: Viral videos reveal underground challenge for Israeli forces (WATCH) snt

    Inside Hamas' tunnels in Gaza: Viral videos reveal underground challenge for Israeli forces (WATCH)

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ vma

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 drinks to beat the heat this festive season RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 drinks to beat the heat this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon