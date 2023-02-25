Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Poker Face' singer Lady Gaga sued for not giving $500k reward to dog thief; details here

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Lady Gaga is getting sued by the woman charged with stealing her two French bulldogs. Jennifer McBride said that Gaga, 36, made it totally clear that she would pay the person who returned her dogs $500K, 'no questions asked.'

    The 'In The Shallow' singer announced the reward in February 2021 after her dogs got stolen and taken. McBride reportedly wants the $500K. The dog thief McBride, also wants the court to triple the damages to $1.5 million for posting the misleading reward, as per reports in a leading global entertainment portal.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: 5 sexy actresses who flaunted their stretch marks like a pro

    The global Grammy-award winning singer, icon, and 'A Star Is Born' fame actress's pups, Koji and Gustav, were stolen from her dog walker, Ryan Fischer by keeping him at gunpoint in Los Angeles. L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee, in her quote, tells a global entertainment portal that McBride was MORE than aware that the pups got stolen when she returned them in hopes of obtaining the reward and had known the men involved in the shooting for years.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

    What's more, Hanisee says she believes McBride and co. thought that they could get her involved without being exposed because she was a white woman. She also points out McBride is still on probation. If Lady Gaga suffered any financial loss, the people could seek financial restitution from McBride.

    McBride returned the dogs to the American Horror Story actress at the LAPD Olympic Community station two days after they got taken. She was later also charged with receiving stolen property in connection to the left. The dog thief, McBride, got charged with being an accessory to the crime after the fact. Allegedly, McBride was dating the father of one of the men responsible for the crime. The man who shot Fischer, James Howard Jackson, pled no contest to a count of attempted murder and was given 21 years in prison.

    ALSO READ: Style Icon Urfi Javed unites with same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look

