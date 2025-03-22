user
'Odela 2': Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April

'Odela 2', directed by Ashok Teja and developed by Sampath Nandi, will include Tamannaah Bhatia in a hitherto unseen role. She is joined in crucial parts by Vasishta N Simha, who portrays the antagonist, and Hebah Patel, among others.
 

The supernatural thriller 'Odela 2', starring Tamannaah Bhatia, has received a release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on April 17, 2025. A sequel to the successful Odela Railway Station, the film promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of the village of Odela and its guardian deity.

Directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, 'Odela 2' will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never-seen-before role. Joining her in pivotal roles are Vasishta N Simha, who plays the antagonist, and Hebah Patel, among others.

The film is produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The first look of 'Odela 2' was unveiled on Maha Shivratri 2024, generating immense excitement among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared the poster with the caption, "I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri."

In the striking first look, Tamannaah is seen in a mystic avatar, resembling a Sadhu. Dressed in traditional attire with thick matted hair, she holds a sacred stick and a Damaru, signifying her deep connection to the film's spiritual themes.

Walking along the ghats of Kashi, she appears lost in devotion, reinforcing the film's supernatural essence.

About 'Odela 2'

'Odela 2' is set against the backdrop of a culturally rich village, highlighting its traditions, heritage, and the divine presence of Odela Mallanna Swamy, who is believed to protect the villagers from evil forces.

With an ensemble cast including Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy, the film promises a gripping narrative infused with mysticism and tradition.

