IPL 2025: MI star batter Rohit Sharma spotted wearing special gloves featuring family initials (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former Mumbai Indians captain and star batter Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing special gloves during the team’s practice session ahead of their IPL 2025 opening match against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23, Sunday.

Mumbai Indians players arrived in Chennai on Thursday and began their first training session on Friday ahead of their campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings. Before arriving in Chennai, all MI players were assembled at the Wankhede Stadium for the preparatory camp, where they had nets and training sessions under the watchful eyes of head coach Mahela Jayawardene and the support staff.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians?

After arriving in Chennai, Mumbai Indians squad underwent a training session in order to be ready for their opening match of the campaign. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma too had an intense practice session to fine tune his skills. However, the former MI skipper was spotted wearing special gloves with the initials of his family members. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma was seen wearing the gloves with initials ‘SAR’, representing his daughter Samaira, son Ahaan, wife Ritika, showcasing his deep bond with his loved ones.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma special gloves

Rohit Sharma is always close to his family and shares a deep bond with them. He would often tag them wherever he travels for national duties. Rohit Sharma’s wife and two kids were with him in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025. After India’s Champions Trophy triumph, the star batter spent quality time with his family in Maldives before returning to Mumbai to join Mumbai Indians camp for the IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma’s wife has been a pillar of his support throughout the ups and downs of his career. When he was removed from captaincy by Mumbai Indians, Ritika Sadej expressed his disappointment on social media. Her disappointment was evident when she contradicted former MI coach Mark Bouncher’s clarification on change in captaincy on Instagram ahead of the IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sadej married in 2015 and the couple became parents to baby girl Samaira in 2018. Last year, Ritika gave birth to baby boy Ahaan.

Rohit Sharma aims for his seventh IPL title

Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma is one of the most decorated players in the history of IPL. Sharma began his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers in 2008, with whom he won his first IPL title in 2009. In 2011, Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma is joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL, as he led the Mumbai Indians to five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He is also the most successful player in the IPL, having six titles of the prestigious tournament. In the upcoming IPL season, Rohit Sharma will look to add his seventh IPL trophy to his cabinet.

In his IPL career, Rohit Sharma has amassed 6628 runs, including two centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 29.72 in 257 matches.

Also read: IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts (WATCH)

MI squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Latest Videos