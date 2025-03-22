Finding water-ice on Moon: Chandrayaan-3 uncovers lunar hotspots and ice-cold secrets!

Read Full Article

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has made a significant breakthrough in the search for water-ice on the Moon, with new data from the Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) offering critical insights into the lunar thermal environment.

The findings, published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment, mark a major step forward in understanding the Moon’s temperature variations and the potential for water-ice deposits, reports The Times of India.

The ChaSTE experiment, conducted by the Vikram lander, recorded unprecedented in-situ temperature measurements at the lunar south pole. The surface temperatures reached a peak of 355K (82°C), surpassing the previously estimated 330K. Scientists attribute this deviation to the lander’s placement on a sunlit 6° slope, revealing how small-scale topographical differences significantly impact temperature distribution in high-latitude lunar regions, says the TOI report.

Prior to this mission, lunar temperature data was primarily derived from remote sensing and limited in-situ measurements conducted by the Apollo 15 and 17 missions, which focused on equatorial regions. Chandrayaan-3’s findings fill a crucial knowledge gap, offering direct data from an unexplored high-latitude environment.

Clues to water-ice deposits

Using numerical models based on ChaSTE observations, scientists suggest that lunar slopes facing away from the Sun—particularly those exceeding 14°—may harbor stable conditions suitable for water-ice deposits. These regions receive significantly less solar radiation, making them ideal candidates for future exploration and resource extraction.

“Unlike the extreme polar regions, these sites offer a technically less challenging yet scientifically valuable alternative for water-ice prospecting,” said K Durga Prasad from ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL).

Implications for future lunar missions

Understanding the Moon’s thermophysical properties is crucial for multiple reasons, including mission safety, resource utilization, and long-term human habitation. The lunar regolith, which has low thermal conductivity, creates steep temperature gradients just a few centimeters below the surface. By analyzing these variations, ChaSTE has refined scientists’ understanding of the Moon’s heat dynamics, providing valuable data for designing future exploration strategies.

As global space agencies intensify their lunar ambitions, Chandrayaan-3’s discoveries underscore the importance of selecting optimal landing and resource extraction sites. Water-ice deposits on the Moon could serve as a critical resource for sustaining human life and producing fuel for deep-space missions, making these findings pivotal for upcoming lunar colonization efforts.

India’s Chandrayaan program has played a key role in advancing lunar research, with Chandrayaan-1 being the first mission to confirm the presence of water molecules on the Moon. The latest findings from Chandrayaan-3 further cement India’s contribution to lunar exploration, offering fresh insights into the Moon’s potential as a hub for future space endeavors.

