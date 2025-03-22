Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

Read Full Article

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya has been trending on the internet for their first ever couple interview post their wedding. This couple revealed many interesting details about their relationship, bond, wedding, work life and more. This couple started dating in 2022 and has kept their dating life private and away from media attention. This couple remained quiet about their relationship till they got engaged. They announced their relationship with engagement pictures and then got married recently.

In another interview with Vogue, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about beauty and the idea of beauty and her skincare secrets.

1. How has your idea of beauty evolved?

Sobhita Dhulipala responded to this question and explained her views saying, ''The idea of beauty evolved tremendously. Initially, we all start that with wanting to look nice; we still do. And with it, beauty for me is also the ground to play roles and characters in the films; I am having more fun with it.''

2. Any traditional beauty practices you follow?

Known for her bond with her culture as a telugu girl, Sobhita responded quickly with 'I oil my hair very often, it nourishes my hair better. I had really bad migraine phases, this just helps me calm down my mind'.

She also shared another home based hair care hack with coconut oil and water. She said, ' I mix a little coconut oil and water to form a mix in a spray bottle. And I use it on my hair to set hairstyles. Only water can make it frizzy, so I add a little coconut oil'.

3. A beauty icon that inspires you?

Sobhita expressed her feeling on beauty icon saying, ''There are so many but I think most importantly who are very confident in embracing who they are, very consistent in carrying forward their signature, and who comes to mind is Rekha Ji.''

4. Your morning ritual?

Sobhita revealed another natural skincare hack saying, '' Every morning when I wake up, I put ghee on my lips'. This is a convincing skincare hack that people will also use.

5. Your go to skin care hack?

Sobhita revealed her go to skincare hack saying, ''Coconut oil!! Coconut oil for hair, skin, rashes, dryness etc.''. Sobhita expressed how much she likes to use natural ingredients like coconut oil, ghee etc.

