user
user

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 22, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

The smart meter scam that initially rocked Andhra Pradesh has now surfaced in Karnataka, raising serious questions about corruption in the electricity sector. Allegations of inflated prices and questionable contracts echo the previous scandal in AP, where smart meters were procured at exorbitant rates. With allegations of a ₹7,500 crore scam in Karnataka's smart meter purchases, we revisit the details of the Andhra Pradesh scandal and explore how similar patterns are emerging in Karnataka.

Recent Videos

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts exclusive snt

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts (WATCH)

Video Top Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’
Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection
Entertainment

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!
Entertainment

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!
Entertainment

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!
Entertainment

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Must See

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam
India News

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile
World News

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh
India News

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh