Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

The smart meter scam that initially rocked Andhra Pradesh has now surfaced in Karnataka, raising serious questions about corruption in the electricity sector. Allegations of inflated prices and questionable contracts echo the previous scandal in AP, where smart meters were procured at exorbitant rates. With allegations of a ₹7,500 crore scam in Karnataka's smart meter purchases, we revisit the details of the Andhra Pradesh scandal and explore how similar patterns are emerging in Karnataka.