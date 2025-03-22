BREAKING: Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket attacks, ceasefire on brink of collapse

Read Full Article

Israel has launched strikes on Lebanon in response to rocket attacks targeting Israel, marking the heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire. This escalation has sparked concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Also Read: Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

The conflict began when rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, targeting the town of Metula, for the second time since December. Israel had warned of a severe response, and its army has intercepted rockets and carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensified in September, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people in Lebanon and the displacement of around 60,000 Israelis. A ceasefire was reached in November, but its implementation has been incomplete. Israel was supposed to withdraw from Lebanese territory by late January, but it remains in five locations, conducting airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon appeals to UN

Lebanon has appealed to the United Nations to pressure Israel to fully withdraw from the country. Israel's Prime Minister's office has instructed the army to act forcefully against dozens of targets in Lebanon, emphasizing that Israel will not allow harm to its citizens and sovereignty.

In response to the strikes, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has asked the Lebanese military to take necessary measures in the south, while emphasizing that the country does not want to return to war. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed alarm at the possible escalation of violence, urging all parties to avoid jeopardizing the progress made and warning of serious consequences for the region.

Also Read: Israel PM Netanyahu orders stronger action against Hamas as Gaza ceasefire ends

Latest Videos