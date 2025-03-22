user
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 22, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

On delimitation row, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Delimitation cannot be done without a fresh census. Atal Bihari Bajpai amended the Constitution to say that the delimitation will be postponed till we complete the first census after 2026, which means 2031. That was his constitutional amendment in 2002. So, delimitation was kept frozen at 1971 population levels... When is the census coming?' WATCH.

