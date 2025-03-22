Indian Railways’ special facilities for senior citizens – Lower berths, wheelchairs and more!

Read Full Gallery

Indian Railways has announced special ticket counters for senior citizens at railway stations to reduce the problems they face. Several other benefits have also been announced.

Indian Railway: Indian Railways is implementing many schemes for the convenience of passengers. In particular, some special facilities are provided to the elderly, i.e. senior citizens. This makes their journey comfortable and easy. However, the railway had stopped the fare concession some time ago, but the remaining facilities are still continuing. Indian Railways has provided many facilities like lower berth, wheelchair, battery-operated car and special ticket counter for senior citizens. But the fare concession has been stopped for now and there is no plan to restart it. The Railways is constantly trying to increase the convenience of passengers so that senior citizens do not face any problems while travelling.



Special railway facilities for elderly passengers 1. Lower Berth Facility

Lower seats are provided to men over 60 years of age and women over 58 years of age so that they do not have difficulty getting on and off the train. This facility is available in Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier coaches. If lower seats are vacant after the train departs, it is given to the senior citizen. Also Read | Indian Railways introduces SMS-based menu access to passengers | Check out all details 2. Wheelchair Facility

Free wheelchairs are provided at railway stations. This facility is useful for senior citizens who have difficulty walking. Along with wheelchairs, porters are also available to help.

3. Special Ticket Counters

Separate ticket booking counters have been set up at railway stations for senior citizens and Divyang passengers. This prevents standing in long queues and they get tickets quickly. 4. Battery Operated Vehicles (Golf Carts)

Battery-operated vehicles (golf carts) are available free of charge at major railway stations. This facility is provided to take the elderly and Divyang to the platform so that they do not have to walk long distances.

5. Special Seats in Local Trains

Separate seats have been reserved for senior citizens in local trains of cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. This provides them with a comfortable seat during the journey. Also Read | Indian Railways NTES app: Get real-time updates on train cancellations, delays Will the fare reduction be restarted or not?

Earlier, a discount of 40% was given to men above 60 years of age and 50% to women above 58 years of age. But this discount was stopped in 2020 during the Corona pandemic and has not been restarted till now. Many senior citizens and community organizations are demanding to reintroduce it, but the Railways says that giving concessions in fares will affect the Railways' revenue.

