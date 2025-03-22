Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash wedding: TV star blames on AI for THIS news

Read Full Article

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for four years after meeting on Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi's mother just confirmed their wedding intentions on Celebrity MasterChef. In response to the news, Karan humorously blamed it on AI, adding, "Woh AI tha AI, sab aajkal AI itna khatarnak ho gaya hai." He proceeded: "Bichari aunty ka AI bana ke daala hai logo ne."

Karan has now broken his silence on Tejasswi's mother's disclosure, blaming it on artificial intelligence (AI). He informed India Forums, ''Nahi nahi nahi, Woh AI tha AI (Artificial intelligence). Woh toh sab aajkal AI itna khatarnak hogaya hai na main bata nahi sakta aapko baap re.''

Karan added, ''Main bata raha hoon aapko, woh AI tha.'' While he did not deny marriage plans this year, he clarified, ''Nahi, maine ye bola hi nahi hai, maine toh bola ke AI tha, wo bichari aunty ka AI bana ke daala hai logo ne."

A footage from the event went viral on the internet, and host-judge Farah Khan can be heard enquiring about the Naagin actress's wedding preparations. Tejasswi's mother responded, "Isi saal ho jayegi", and as everyone clapped and congratulated her, the actress was seen blushing hard and falling short of words.

Previously, Tejasswi discussed her wedding arrangements with Kundrra, with Hina Khan and her beau, Rocky Jaiswal, appearing as special guests.

Farah Khan enquired about Tejasswi's preferred method of marriage, citing Karan's Punjabi heritage and her Maharashtrian background. To this, the actress revealed, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge aish karenge types (We will then roam and have fun)." According to reports, Karan and Tejasswi have lived together for quite some time.

