Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations on March 22, 2025, in response to an alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. This 12-hour shutdown from 6 AM to 6 PM has raised concerns regarding the impact on public transport, educational institutions, and daily life in Bengaluru and beyond. Watch as we delve into the reasons behind the bandh, the demands of the protesters, and how the state is responding.