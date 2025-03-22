user
user

Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 22, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations on March 22, 2025, in response to an alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. This 12-hour shutdown from 6 AM to 6 PM has raised concerns regarding the impact on public transport, educational institutions, and daily life in Bengaluru and beyond. Watch as we delve into the reasons behind the bandh, the demands of the protesters, and how the state is responding.

Recent Videos

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts exclusive snt

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts (WATCH)

Video Top Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’
Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection
Entertainment

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!
Entertainment

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!
Entertainment

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!
Entertainment

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Must See

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam
India News

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile
World News

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh
India News

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh