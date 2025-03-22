Is ‘Ghajini 2’ happening? Know what AR Murugadoss has to say about the sequel

Read Full Article

The long-awaited sequel to Aamir Khan's renowned 2008 hit Ghajini may finally be coming. While promoting his forthcoming film Sikandar, director AR Murugadoss, who directed the original, shared an intriguing update on the prospective sequel. While without giving too much away, Murugadoss revealed that talks for the sequel are underway, stating, “We have some ideas. Right now, we are all busy with our respective projects. Once we get time, we will sit and discuss.”

Rumours about Ghajini 2 have circulated for some time, particularly when a report stated that the sequel will be filmed in both Tamil and Hindi, with Suriya reprising his role in the Tamil version. Murugadoss and Aamir Khan are still in frequent communication, as seen by a recent encounter on the sets of Aamir's film Sitaare Zameen Par, and the enthusiasm for Ghajini 2 is evident.

The announcement comes after producer Allu Aravind, whose production company Geetha Arts supported the first Ghajini, indicated a desire to do a sequel. He recalled how the original film was the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, which was unprecedented at the time. Aravind went on, “I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you (Aamir), maybe Ghajini 2.”

Ghajini has a particular place in the hearts of cinema fans. The 2005 Tamil original and its 2008 Hindi adaptation were enormously successful. The tale of a businessman seeking vengeance after suffering from short-term memory loss resonated with moviegoers, and the film's blend of psychological thriller and emotional love story, notably the characters of Aamir Khan and Asin, became a defining aspect.

As fans eagerly anticipate additional information, Murugadoss has revealed that scripting is beginning. Ghajini 2 may not be just another sequel; the emphasis is on making it a natural extension of the first rather than a revenue grab. With both Aamir Khan and Suriya allegedly awaiting final drafts before committing, the possibilities for Ghajini 2 may become clearer by mid-2025.

While fans await the return of their favourite characters, Murugadoss is preparing to release his own film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, on March 30, 2025.

