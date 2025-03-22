user
user

Is ‘Ghajini 2’ happening? Know what AR Murugadoss has to say about the sequel

A few months back, producer Allu Aravind, whose Geetha Arts label produced Ghajini, indicated a strong desire to make a sequel to the smash film.

Is Ghajini 2 happening Know what AR Murugadoss has to say about the sequel RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

The long-awaited sequel to Aamir Khan's renowned 2008 hit Ghajini may finally be coming. While promoting his forthcoming film Sikandar, director AR Murugadoss, who directed the original, shared an intriguing update on the prospective sequel. While without giving too much away, Murugadoss revealed that talks for the sequel are underway, stating, “We have some ideas. Right now, we are all busy with our respective projects. Once we get time, we will sit and discuss.”

Rumours about Ghajini 2 have circulated for some time, particularly when a report stated that the sequel will be filmed in both Tamil and Hindi, with Suriya reprising his role in the Tamil version. Murugadoss and Aamir Khan are still in frequent communication, as seen by a recent encounter on the sets of Aamir's film Sitaare Zameen Par, and the enthusiasm for Ghajini 2 is evident.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: 10 Famous filmy quotes that left mark on cinema

The announcement comes after producer Allu Aravind, whose production company Geetha Arts supported the first Ghajini, indicated a desire to do a sequel. He recalled how the original film was the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, which was unprecedented at the time. Aravind went on, “I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you (Aamir), maybe Ghajini 2.”

Ghajini has a particular place in the hearts of cinema fans. The 2005 Tamil original and its 2008 Hindi adaptation were enormously successful. The tale of a businessman seeking vengeance after suffering from short-term memory loss resonated with moviegoers, and the film's blend of psychological thriller and emotional love story, notably the characters of Aamir Khan and Asin, became a defining aspect.

Also Read: [PHOTOS] Malaika Arora shines in blazer shorts, look goes viral

As fans eagerly anticipate additional information, Murugadoss has revealed that scripting is beginning. Ghajini 2 may not be just another sequel; the emphasis is on making it a natural extension of the first rather than a revenue grab. With both Aamir Khan and Suriya allegedly awaiting final drafts before committing, the possibilities for Ghajini 2 may become clearer by mid-2025.

While fans await the return of their favourite characters, Murugadoss is preparing to release his own film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, on March 30, 2025. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more MEG

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

Kesari 2 release date confirmed: Akshay Kumar's revolutionary saga returns MEG

Kesari 2 release date confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s revolutionary saga returns

Actor Jack Lilley, known for 'Little House on the Prairie', passes away at 91 NTI

Actor Jack Lilley, known for ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passes away at 91

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check NTI

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date - Check NTI

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date – Check

Recent Stories

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour iwh

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more MEG

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

IPL 2025: RCB head coach Andy Flower takes a dig at KKR ahead of season opener in Kolkata HRD

IPL 2025: RCB head coach Andy Flower takes a dig at KKR ahead of season opener in Kolkata

Vodafone Idea offers free jiohotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 check details gcw

Vodafone Idea offers FREE JioHotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 – Check details!

Sky Force, Wicked to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend NTI

Sky Force to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Recent Videos

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon