    'It's a special film': Priyanka Chopra pens a heart-felt note on hosting LA screening of 'Chhello Show'

    The global Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra recently hosted the LA screening of the Chhello Show. She took to her official Instagram handle and penned a long note in which she shared how Chhello Show is a unique and special kind of a film.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    It is raining rave reviews and accolades for the critically acclaimed Indian regional Gujarati film 'The Last Show' (Chhello Show) globally. Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra opens up on hosting the LA screening of the film. She termed the film a special one. 

    Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. It is about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who is captivated by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfill his 35mm celluloid dreams. The film was selected in 2022 as our country's Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

    The Last Film Show was released in theatres across India in October and in the United States earlier this month. The film is streaming in India on the global giant streamer Netflix. Always making our country proud globally, the global Bollywood ambassador and icon Priyanka Chopra recently had a golden chance to host the LA screening of this film. After watching the 'Chhello Show', the actress felt really happy and overwhelmed.

    Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra penned a long note. In the hand-written note, she started off by saying, "The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the really amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema." Adding more on how Chhello Show is a special kind of a film, Priyanka shared "Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team. Go get them."

    She also adds, "P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) - a regional language movie (Gujurati), has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves around a 9 year old child, @iambhavinrabari love and fascination with Indian cinema."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
